Tensions flare over Georgia’s Mental Health Parity Act

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tensions are flaring over a mental health bill at the state capitol.

The bill’s sponsors say it is intended to have mental healthcare covered by insurance. But today, demonstrators said they are concerned it could do more such as taking away the rights of parents and patients.

The Mental Health Parity Act would require insurance companies to cover mental healthcare needs like they do physical health.

It would also require mental health providers to respond to a scene as a co-responder with police

Today’s hearing focused on how police respond to mental health crisis events.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has fully supported the bill citing the nearly 70 children that have repeatedly gone to the ER in mental health crisis four or more times in the last year.

Others argue that they would not want transgender care or surgeries to be paid for under the mental healthcare umbrella.

The bill that saw overwhelming bipartisan in the House — as the Speaker champions the effort as his top priority — is now facing it’s second hurdle of the week in senate hearings

