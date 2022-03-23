VIDEO: Tornadoes devastate parts of Orleans, St. Bernard Parishes
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) — WVUE viewers captured video of the tornadic storms that struck the New Orleans area Tuesday night, leaving damaged homes and other destruction in their wake.
Below is a rare multi-vortex tornado as seen crossing through the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans East. The video is courtesy of Brad Cheramie:
And this video of a West Bank tornado near Timberlane/Manhattan was shared by David Goldman:
