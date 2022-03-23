VIDEO: Tornadoes devastate parts of Orleans, St. Bernard Parishes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) — WVUE viewers captured video of the tornadic storms that struck the New Orleans area Tuesday night, leaving damaged homes and other destruction in their wake.

RAW VIDEO: An Arabi resident describes what he and his family experienced as a tornado moved through the area:https://t.co/O4wglccZ42 pic.twitter.com/eSttFKXFeg — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) March 23, 2022

MASSIVE Tornado moving through Arabi, Louisiana in @StBGov Video by Marshall Jackson @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/DdPta8JuBk — David Bernard (@DavidBernardTV) March 23, 2022

Below is a rare multi-vortex tornado as seen crossing through the Lower 9th Ward in New Orleans East. The video is courtesy of Brad Cheramie:

Multi-vortex tornado crossing through the Lower 9th Ward, New Orleans East (Credit: WVUE viewer Brad Cheramie)

And this video of a West Bank tornado near Timberlane/Manhattan was shared by David Goldman:

Damage in Arabi tonight from the tornado. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/wO4BhY2ljT — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) March 23, 2022

No power along Read Blvd. in the East. Can’t see any damage. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/GJkvRZIzhd — Kaitlin Rust (@KaitlinRustWVUE) March 23, 2022

Here’s a first look at some of the damages in Arabi, Louisiana after a tornado ripped through homes in the evening. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/5FNlDKgxcd — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) March 23, 2022

Photos of some the damages in Arabi, Louisiana following a tornado this evening.



St. Bernard Parish fire officials tell @FOX8NOLA that damage is extreme, many homes leveled.



Crews are performing rescues now. pic.twitter.com/YTOfqKdtLS — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) March 23, 2022

Incredible video of a tornado in Chalmette, Louisiana taken by local Preston Trahan. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/MgoMoTgyUZ — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) March 23, 2022

Tornadoes cause major damage in Arabi, Lower 9th Ward, and other areas https://t.co/e7eJc7aYXf — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) March 23, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.