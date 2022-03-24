Advertisement

1 killed in mobile home fire on Nowhere Road in Athens

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal house fire is under investigation in Clarke County.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Fire & Emergency Services Department, fire crews responded to a structure fire on Nowhere Road Wednesday around 2:25 p.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a mobile home. The fire was quickly brought under control, but unfortunately, crews discovered a deceased person inside the home.

The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is ongoing.

