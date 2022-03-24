Airline executives demand end to mask mandate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the past two years, travelers at the world’s busiest airport followed a federal mask mandate during the pandemic.

But with COVID-19 cases down and immunity up, several airline executives believe it’s time to return to normal.

“I’m definitely thumbs up for not wearing it,” traveler Jon Robertson said.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian and nine other airline executives sent a letter to President Biden this week stating that the CDC indicates 99% of the U.S. population no longer needs to wear masks indoors and that it makes no sense to do so on airplanes.

“I just think it should be optional. If you want to you can if you don’t you don’t have to,” Robertson said.

“I’m kind of that boarder line I see both sides of it. I get the being tired of it, I get the seeing the decline in numbers and so on and so forth but then I also see the reward of going on and keeping on with it,” traveler Meredith Woodward said.

Airline officials also pointed out that the mask mandate has put a difficult burden on employees who are required to enforce it.

According to the FAA this year, there have been 961 reports of unruly passengers, 635 of those related to facemasks, meaning 66% of the incidents were associated with the mask mandate.

“Well, the airline industry believes that it’s unfair competition for the other countries that don’t have it. I feel like conservatively that masks should be worn as long as it’s necessary,” traveler Steve Ward said. Despite the mandate, CBS46 noticed several passengers roaming through the airport without a mask.

“Since I walked in there have been quite a few people in here that’s not wearing a mask in passing. So, hey there’s a mandate and evidently, they may not know about it,” said Robertson.

