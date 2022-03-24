Caught on Camera: Southwest Airlines employee attacked at Atlanta Airport
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A viral video capturing a man attacking a Southwest Airlines worker has prompted an investigation into the incident.
Details surrounding what led up to Tuesday’s assault at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remain limited.
CBS46 has reached out to Southwest Airlines and various agencies for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.