Caught on Camera: Southwest Airlines employee attacked at Atlanta Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A viral video capturing a man attacking a Southwest Airlines worker has prompted an investigation into the incident.

Details surrounding what led up to Tuesday’s assault at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remain limited.

CBS46 has reached out to Southwest Airlines and various agencies for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.