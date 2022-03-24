Advertisement

Clayton County teen reported missing after going to her job at Chick-fil-A

Brayiante Nicholson reported missing
Brayiante Nicholson reported missing(WGCL)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 17-year-old teenager in Clayton County has been reported missing after she never returned home from her job at a local Chick-fil-A.

The Clayton County Police Department say they responded to a missing persons call in the 5900 block of San Gabriel Lane on March 22. They were told that Brayiante Nicholson was last seen in her Chick-fil-A uniform and that she does not have any medical or mental issues.

Nicholson is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Brayiante Nicholson is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Celebrate National Cheesesteak Day with the Beverly
Celebrate National Cheesesteak Day with the Beverly
Father killed in hit-and-run in Stone Mountain
Southwest Airlines employee attacked at Atlanta Airport
generic graphic
Former employees of Arby’s in McDonough suspected of identity fraud