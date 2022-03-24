Clayton County teen reported missing after going to her job at Chick-fil-A

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 17-year-old teenager in Clayton County has been reported missing after she never returned home from her job at a local Chick-fil-A.

The Clayton County Police Department say they responded to a missing persons call in the 5900 block of San Gabriel Lane on March 22. They were told that Brayiante Nicholson was last seen in her Chick-fil-A uniform and that she does not have any medical or mental issues.

Nicholson is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Brayiante Nicholson is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

