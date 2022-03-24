Advertisement

Come meet the CBS46 First Alert Weather Team!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The CBS46 First Alert Weather Team will be at the first-ever Georgia Food & Wine Festival this weekend.

Food, cocktails and fun for everyone. Friday and Saturday events, including ‘classes from the Georgia masters’ and craft cocktails made by skilled bartenders and regional experts. Sunday is a family friendly day with activities for all ages.

The CBS46 Weather Team will be at the event Saturday and Sunday; answering your questions, helping you download the CBS46 Weather App, talking weather and more.

