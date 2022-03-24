Dog Days Rescue: Labradoodle, Will, fighting new infection after being set on fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After being found engulfed in flames along a busy Decatur road, Will, the Labradoodle, is continuing to face hardships in his road to recovery.

On Dec. 5, the large male Labradoodle was found “engulfed in flames” along Lindsey Drive near Glenwood Avenue in Decatur. Will was seen running along the road until people in the area helped him.

Since that heartbreaking day, Dog Days Rescue has made several Facebook posts about his progress, and accepting donations for his medical needs.

But, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing. Dog Days Rescue says two skin graft surgeries nearly ended Will’s life prompting them to look into other options for his recovery.

In late February, the organization said Will was putting on weight and doing better in physical therapy. But, in a recent update posted on Wednesday, Dog Days Rescue announced they found a “concerning” infection in a couple places in his bones.

“They are places that his skin has finally healed from extensive damage,” the organization shared.

Now, Dog Days Rescue is looking into a few options to stop the infection.

“We can reopen the wounds that have taken months to heal to address the bone infection or we can try a strong antibiotic to see if it works, if it doesn’t we’d still need to reopen the wounds,” they said. “We’ll be redoing the x-rays to see if the infection has spread or stayed where it is. The previous x-rays were taken a couple of weeks ago and sent to a specialist, there was a hiccup in the system so the results came back much slower than they should have so these should be back quickly.”

“Otherwise, Will is being his silly old bear self and doing well!” Dog Days Rescue added.

The organization is asking for donation to help with Will’s medical expenses.

Meanwhile, the investigation into who lit the dog on fire continues. PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who set the dog on fire. Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward, bringing the total to $7,000.

