FIRST ALERT: Breezy and cooler Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine on Thursday, but there will be a gusty breeze in the afternoon. Look for a 10-20 mph westerly wind, with a few gusts between 25-30 mph possible in the mid to late afternoon. The wind will diminish Thursday night under clear skies. The low temperature will be in the 40s on Friday morning.

Highs Thursday (CBS46)

Cooler through the weekend

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and on the cool side. After starting the day in the 40s, the high temperature will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be plenty of sunshine this weekend. The wind will gust over 30 mph on Saturday with temperatures only near 60. It will dip into the 30s Saturday night before we end the weekend with sunshine and highs near 60.

Saturday wind gusts (CBS46)

A warm-up starts early next week and it may get to near 80 on Tuesday afternoon. It will likely stay dry through most or all of Wednesday.

Temperature Trend (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.