First Alert: Windy Saturday, more rain next week

By Jennifer Valdez
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After a breezy Thursday, winds will diminish through the evening as temperatures drop to the 40s. Friday will be another gorgeous and breezy day, but it will be cooler with highs only reaching the low 60s. There is a FIRST ALERT Saturday as strong gusty winds return to the forecast. We’ll see wind gusts Saturday afternoon from 20-35+ mph.

Windy Saturday
Windy Saturday(CBS46)

Temperatures drop to the 30s Saturday night! If you have plans for the weekend, grab a jacket. The winds and cooler temperatures will make for a chilly weekend.

Our next chance of rain arrives next Thursday! It will be dry until then, so enjoy the long break from the rain. Thursday we will see rain and possible thunderstorms.

First alert 7 day forecast
First alert 7 day forecast(CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

