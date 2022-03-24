Advertisement

Former employees of Arby’s in McDonough suspected of identity fraud

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Henry County Police Department says it is investigating identity fraud linked to a local Arby’s restaurant on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

Police believe that former employees were gathering customer’s debit/credit card information and using it at other businesses without their permission.

Arby’s has since terminated the employees they believe were involved and have cooperated with the police department.

If anyone visited that location on Jan. 18 or 19 and their credit card was compromised, please contact Det. S. Neary at 770-288-8419.

