Georgia House committee passes bill that would loosen young driver restrictions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A bill to loosen rules on teen drivers in Georgia has passed its first test.

A committee in the state House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 5-0. The bill would allow new drivers to drive with one person who is not a family member as long as that person is 21.

Currently drivers under 18 are only allowed to drive with immediate family in the car for 6 months after getting their license.

The bill will now goes to the Rules Committee, which will decide whether the full House gets to vote on it.

