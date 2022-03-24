Advertisement

Georgia House committee passes bill that would loosen young driver restrictions

Some wonder if stricter regulations for young drivers to get a license would help prevent teen drivers like Garner from getting in a fatal wreck.
Some wonder if stricter regulations for young drivers to get a license would help prevent teen drivers like Garner from getting in a fatal wreck.
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A bill to loosen rules on teen drivers in Georgia has passed its first test.

A committee in the state House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 5-0. The bill would allow new drivers to drive with one person who is not a family member as long as that person is 21.

Currently drivers under 18 are only allowed to drive with immediate family in the car for 6 months after getting their license.

The bill will now goes to the Rules Committee, which will decide whether the full House gets to vote on it.

