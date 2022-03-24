Advertisement

Georgia voters say Marjorie Taylor Greene should be ‘disqualified’

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Marjorie Taylor Greene(WRDW)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A coalition of legal scholars and activists are challenging Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ability to run for re-election.

The challenge is a result of a video that Greene posted before the Jan. 6 insurrection. In the video, Greene says she is opposed to the transfer of power after the 2021 election because then President-elect Biden “did not win this election” and is “guilty of treason.”

The coalition also cited her social media posts and news reports about alleged meetings with Jan. 6 organizers.

Free Speech for People and Our Revolution say Greene is disqualified for running for re-election under the 14th Amendment, which prohibits lawmakers from returning to office if they support a insurrection.

Their filing could potentially force Greene to testify under oath about the capitol riot.

Greene says she never encouraged political violence and never will.

