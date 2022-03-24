Advertisement

Lady Bulldogs head coach leaving UGA to coach Texas A&M

Georgia Lady Bulldogs head coach Joni Taylor is leaving UGA to coach Texas A&M.
Georgia Lady Bulldogs head coach Joni Taylor is leaving UGA to coach Texas A&M.
By Fred Kalil
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Lady Bulldogs head coach Joni Taylor is leaving UGA to coach Texas A&M.

Taylor played at Alabama and coached under Andy Landers at Georgia before taking over as the Lady Dogs’ head coach in 2015.

Taylor led Georgia to a 21-10 record this season and an NCAA tournament bid.

Taylor was 140 and 75 in seven seasons and was the SEC coach of the year in 2021.

