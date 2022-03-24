Law enforcement agencies compete for shrinking talent pool

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Amid a nationwide worker shortage, law enforcement agencies are in fierce competition with each other as they struggle to fill positions.

“The pool is small and the competition is fierce,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. “We’re in a space where, ‘Who can do a better job recruiting?’ -- everything from pensions to salaries to signing bonuses.”

Labat said he and his staff have been doing some “soul-searching” as they try to overcome the challenges of recruiting at a time when the public sometimes sees law enforcement officers in a negative light.

“We’ve started to stem that tide,” he said, “and that’s the focus – getting people to understand that law enforcement is a noble calling. If we can get back to that honor, get back to building that trust in the community, I’m sure we’ll stem the tide.”

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a career expo Saturday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at King Middle School located at 545 Hill Street, Atlanta, GA, 30312. Click here to learn more about the agency’s employment opportunities.

