Person of interest in wife’s disappearance appears in court on unrelated matter

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man police named a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance went before a Fulton County judge related to a civil matter involving his ex-partner and their children.

Xavier Breland was named a person of interest in the disappearance of his wife, Ciera Locklair Breland. He reported her missing to police in Carmel, Indiana in late February, after the couple had been in Johns Creek visiting family. One month later and there has been no sign of Ciera, a lawyer and mother of a five-month-old. Relatives say the baby is with family in Indiana. Along with Carmel police, the Johns Creek Police Department, the GBI and the FBI are involved. The FBI has issued a reward of up to $10,000 in the case.

Xavier Breland was recently extradited from Indiana to Coweta County related to charges he’s facing in Newnan, including aggravated stalking. The charges are related to his former relationship.

Thursday he appeared via video from jail, along with his lawyer, for a Fulton County hearing after his ex and her lawyer filed an emergency motion to amend a permanent order of protection. The mother of two of his children, ages six and ten, asked the court to suspend any contact Breland has with their children, including video visitations they’ve been doing three times a week. The argument that was made was Breland is a constant, clear and present danger to the children. It was described in court that the children became very upset after Breland spoke with them and discussed the disappearance of their stepmother. The video visitation was recorded and Judge Alex Manning watched it and offered reaction. The video was not played in court for everyone to see.

“What I saw in that video was heartbreaking, it’s heartbreaking,” said Judge Manning. “This little girl falls apart in two minutes uncontrollably sobbing.”

“It goes from she’s missing to she’s kidnapped,” the judge said, explaining what she heard Breland say to his children.

“This conversation seems to escalate to now, ‘nope she’s been kidnapped, do you know what that means, she’s never coming back,’ and I don’t know how you know that but you seem to know she’s never coming back and it’s just traumatizing these children over and over and over again,” Manning said to Breland.

The judge ruled in favor of suspending any contact between Breland and his two children until he completes a psychological evaluation and a family violence intervention program. Manning said she feared for the mental health and physical safety of the children.

“What you did was cruel,” said the judge. “I think it is for the purpose of intimidating and harassing and I’m not real sure what other things are behind it, but I am in fear for their safety.”

Police have not ruled one way or another about Ciera Breland’s disappearance – only categorizing it as a missing person case. The FBI said there is no evidence she ever returned to Indiana after their trip to Georgia.

Tips can be submitted to the Johns Creek Police Department at 678-474-1610, the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or at tips.fbi.gov.

