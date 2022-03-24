Police investigating 2 deadly shootings just a mile apart in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people are dead in what appears to be separate overnight shootings just a mile apart of one another.

Atlanta police say they received reports of a person shot along Smith and Mary Street Thursday at around 12:15 a.m. in southwest Atlanta. Responding officers found a man, believed to be in his early 20s, dead at the scene. He appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting on Mary St. SW and Smith St. SW (CBS46/WGCL)

Minutes later, another report of a person shot came in from Pryor Street, near the I-20 on ramp. Homicide detectives say they found a 31-year-old man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ballistic evidence, along with video surveillance, is being used to identify and track down the gunman.

No arrest has been made at this time. Atlanta police tell CBS46 the shootings happened just minutes apart and in close proximity to one another, but they do not believe they are connected.

This is a developing story. CBS46 will have the latest details as more information becomes available.

