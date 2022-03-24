Restaurant Report Card: Chilango Taco Bar fails; Strange Taco Bar scores 100

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 uncovered critical health violations at a Gwinnett County restaurant on Cruse Road in Lawrenceville this week.

Chilango Taco Bar scored 62 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says raw beef was stored above cheese dip and rice in the cooler. Plus, ham, cheese and lettuce were at unsafe temperatures. And a pest was found in a trap inside the oven.

We tried to question management about their failing report, but they asked us to leave the restaurant.

“Get out, get out, get out,” A manager said.

And on our way out the door, we checked with the Gwinnett County Environmental Health Department about the pest problem, and they said there were several insects on a glue trap in the oven.

There were several good scores to report around metro Atlanta this week. In DeKalb County, Newk’s Eatery on Lavista Road in Tucker picked up 90 points. In Cobb County, Applebee’s on Franklin Road in Marietta scored a 95 and in Fulton County, Mezcalito’s on Oakland Avenue in Atlanta improved on a reinspection with 97 points.

And at Strange Taco Bar on West Crogan Street in Lawrenceville they received a 100 on their last health inspection. In fact, they have earned two in a row. They are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. When you step inside the restaurant, you’ll notice it used to be an old filling station many years ago but now you can fill up on food for a heck of a lot cheaper because everything on the menu is under $10. They serve a coconut shrimp rice bowl, a teriyaki taco, San Antonio taco with chicken and goat cheese, and a cauliflower taco as well. Plus, their chips, salsa and queso are all made from scratch. Boy that’s good!

