1 year later: Coweta County community reflects on devastating Newnan tornado

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s been one year since a deadly tornado ripped through Newnan, damaging an estimated 1,700 homes in its wake. Now, on the anniversary of that devastating day, the Coweta County is looking back while trying to move forward.

Just before midnight on March 25, an EF4 tornado ripped through miles of the town, destroying neighborhoods throughout Newnan and parts of Coweta County. High speed winds ripped through, sweeping structures into people’s backyards. Uprooted trees scattered debris throughout the area and many residents were left trapped and seeking aid. Officials would later confirm that one person died.

According to data provided by Georgia insurance companies, damage to homes and personal belongings were estimated at more than $75 million.

“My kids called me screaming they had just gone to the basement and they said the house fell in,” mother Chole Connally told CBS46 last year.

“Sirens went off three times in a matter of 15-20 minutes and we just started praying and we got in the hallway and it just hit and I just heard glass shattering, trees falling and the house shook and it was just very traumatizing,” resident Holly Duvall recalled in a previous interview with CBS46.

But in the midst of tragedy, Coweta County showed its strength.

Community members helped each other get back on their feet. Agencies, non-profit organizations and local businesses stepped in with short-term and long-term recovery efforts and volunteers from across Georgia came together to organize food banks and clean ups.

A year later, some homes still serve as a reflection of what happened that night. Most have been or are being rebuilt while others have been torn down and abandoned completely.

CBS46 spoke with Newnan’s Assistant City Manager Hasco Craver about what the past year has been like. He says it’s been amazing to see the people of Newnan come together, but adds there’s still work to be done.

“As we’ve learned from others who’ve been through similar type storms, this is not an overnight process. It could be three, four or five years before you’re back – if you’re ever back to normal.”

The Coweta Community Foundation is set to hold a service at the town square at 10 a.m. to commemorate the anniversary and reflect on the challenges the community continues to face.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.