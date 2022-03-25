Advertisement

2 injured in fiery plane crash near Barrow County Airport

Plane Crash graphic(AP)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a plane crashed and caught fire while attempting to make a landing at Barrow County Airport.

Firefighters were called to the scene along 241 Giles Road at around 10:48 a.m. Friday.

Details remain limited at this time. CBS46 will have the latest updates as they develop.

