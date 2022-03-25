2 injured in fiery plane crash near Barrow County Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a plane crashed and caught fire while attempting to make a landing at Barrow County Airport.

Firefighters were called to the scene along 241 Giles Road at around 10:48 a.m. Friday.

Details remain limited at this time. CBS46 will have the latest updates as they develop.

