2 injured in fiery plane crash near Barrow County Airport
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people have been rushed to the hospital after a plane crashed and caught fire while attempting to make a landing at Barrow County Airport.
Firefighters were called to the scene along 241 Giles Road at around 10:48 a.m. Friday.
Details remain limited at this time. CBS46 will have the latest updates as they develop.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.