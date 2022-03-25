4 wanted for car theft arrested, accused of shooting at police in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Four people were arrested on Thursday following a month-long investigation into a car theft case in Atlanta.

A search warrant executed at three different locations across metro Atlanta resulted in the arrest of Valerie Grimes, Keith Pharms, Akira Brown, and Jokava Harris.

According to authorities, the four were involved in an incident on Monroe Drive involving a stolen Dodge Charger where shots were fired at an officer on Feb. 24.

During the search, investigators seized five handguns, two assault rifles, six high-end key fobs for Mercedes, Land Rover, and Corvette along with eight Dodge key fobs.

They also recovered over a hundred rounds of ammunition and equipment used to steal high-end vehicles.

