Atlanta Police announce arrests for deadly shooting near Atlanta Fair

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Police Department announced on Friday afternoon that all suspects for the deadly shooting near the Atlanta Fair have been arrested. Two of the those arrested are juveniles. The third is 19-year-old Marquez Harris, whom they believe is the shooter.

A 16-year-old, Joshua Adetunji, was killed. A 14-year-old and a 19-year-old were also injured that night.

ORIGINAL STORY: APD says fight near Atlanta Fair led to shooting that killed 1 teen, injured 2 others

APD also announced they are looking for the killer of 23-year-old Darrien Giles. He was killed on March 7 at Meadows Mortuary on Flat Shoals Avenue. Police released video of the suspected killer’s car -- a black Toyota sedan, which may have Florida plates.

Police say Giles was finishing his degree at Savannah State and leaves behind a 10-month-old child. A $3,000 reward leading to the arrest of his killer is being offered.

