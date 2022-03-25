Atlanta Police arrest 2 men after man carjacked at gunpoint at gas station

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police say they were able to make an arrest after an older man was carjacked on March 19 at a gas station in the 3800 block of Campbellton Road SW.

Eddie Thomas says he was putting gas in his vehicle when he was approached by two people with guns who demanded that he turn over his vehicle.

Thomas said one of the thieves told him not to call for help until they left. They drove away on Arthur B. Langford Parkway.

A nearby officer on an unrelated call saw the vehicle drive past him and began to follow it while calling for help.

Officers lost the vehicle temporarily and called in the APD Air Unit. They were able to locate the vehicle and saw the thieves attempting to hide.

Patrol officers arrived with K-9 units and the thieves were arrested. Antoine Wood, 21, and Daymian Shaw, 18, are facing multiple charges including hijacking a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm, eluding the police, reckless drive, and more.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.