Advertisement

Chip shortage forces GM to pause production at Indiana plant

GM truck generic
GM truck generic(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is shutting down its pickup truck factory in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, for two weeks next month because the company has run short of computer chips.

It’s a sign that the auto industry is still facing problems more than a year after the chip shortage surfaced in late 2020.

GM says it has seen better chip supplies during the first three months of this year compared with 2021.

The company says production and deliveries improved in the first quarter. But there’s still uncertainty in getting supplies from chip manufacturers.

The Ft. Wayne plant will be closed the weeks of April 4 and 11.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Decatur runner targeted in latest Venmo scam, loses more than $3K
Decatur runner targeted in latest Venmo scam, loses more than $3K
Hillsong Atlanta pastor resigns as church's co-founder faces allegations of misconduct
Kuri Bolger tragically lost her husband, 5-year-old daughter, 2-year-old son and mother in an...
Woman loses husband, children and mother in Iowa tornado
Questioning of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson began Tuesday on Capitol Hill....
Key Dem Manchin says he’ll back Jackson for Supreme Court
Publix employees clean metro Atlanta parks
POSITIVELY GEORGIA: PUBLIX, Georgia River Network & Salute to Sisterhood