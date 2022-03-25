Cobb County high schools students demanding district change code of conduct

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some Cobb County High School students are demanding change this morning to the district’s current code of conduct. They say school staff and the board have been turning a blind eye to racism.

Dozens of students protested outside district headquarters last night ahead of a big school board meeting.

Students say the district current methods of discipline against hate speech, racism, homophobia and other acts of bigotry are just simply not making a difference. They say the district has condemned this behavior but yet no real resolutions are in place and that’s why they were peacefully protesting yesterday.

We saw several courageous students take the stand in last night’s board meeting describing the types of racist acts that they have been experiencing at Campbell High School. They said that students don’t feel safe at school and that the punishment for hate speech and harassment are not drastic enough. They say often times its more like a slap on the wrist with a 3 to 5 day suspension and students need to be suspended for at least 10 days.

Students say that the phrasing protects staff but it doesn’t protect students and now they also want to be protected under this same code section.

In 2021, the community also called out the district over it’s initial response to antisemitism and they in turn publicly condemned that behavior. We are going to be reaching out to them for a statement on what they heard from students.

