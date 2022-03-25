Advertisement

Double shooting reported at DoubleTree Inn on LaVista Road

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(D-Keine)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting at the DoubleTree Inn on LaVista Road.

According to police, a man shot a woman and then shot himself. The woman was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries. Police say that the man and woman were related. The man is dead.

At this time, no other information is available. CBS46 has a crew on the way. Check back for updates.

