FIRST ALERT: Wind advisory Saturday, rain returns next Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It will be breezy and cool tonight, as low temperatures drop to the mid/low 40s. Winds will increase Saturday, with strong gusty winds in the afternoon. There is a WIND ADVISORY for most of North Georgia starting at 6am in the North Georgia Mountains (noon for the rest of the advisory area) and it will continue until 8pm. We’ll see sustained winds of 15-25 mph, with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Wind advisory (CBS46)

It will also be chilly Saturday, with highs only reaching the low 60s. Saturday night will be the coldest night of the week. Low temperatures will drop to the 30s, with lows near freezing in the far North Georgia mountains.

Saturday (CBS46)

FIRST ALERT THURSDAY:

Out next first alert is Thursday, as rain and possible storms return to the forecast. An approaching cold front will bring rain and possible storms late Wednesday night through Thursday. At this time, the heaviest rain is expected to impact North Georgia during the Thursday morning commute. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Stay with CBS46 for updates as this next big weather maker approaches.

First Alert Thursday (CBS46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.