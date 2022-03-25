FIRST ALERT: Windy weekend; Warmer next week before rain returns

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cool weather rules through the weekend in north Georgia. Look for temperatures to run 5-10° colder than normal from Friday through Sunday. The wind will be a factor in making it feel cooler, and there is a First Alert for strong winds on Saturday.

Friday Forecast

High Temperature: 63°

Normal High: 68°

Chance of rain: 0%

Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. 10-20 mph with a few gusts over 25 mph. Temperature likely stays in the 50s in north Georgia. Low 60s from Atlanta to the south and east. Partly cloudy to mainly clear at night with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Friday forecast (CBS46)

First Alert for strong winds on Saturday

We will see a lot of sunshine on Saturday, but it will be a cool and windy day. There is a First Alert for strong winds from midday through the afternoon. The wind will gust over 30 mph, and may reach 35-40 mph at times. The low temperature Saturday morning will be in the 40s, and the high will range from the mid 50s northwest of Atlanta and in the mountains to the low 60s from Atlanta to the southeast.

Saturday wind gust potential (CBS46)

Expect a cold night on Saturday. The low temperature in the Atlanta metro area will be in the mid to upper 30s. It may be near freezing in the mountains under clear skies. The wind will diminish, but likely not go calm overnight. You may want to cover or bring in plants/vegetation that are susceptible to cold temps. It will be sunny, breezy and cool Sunday afternoon.

Warm-up before another First Alert next week

The weather stays dry in the early to midweek. It will reach the mid to upper 60s on Monday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be well into the 70s on Tuesday - if there’s enough sun it may get to 80°. It has a better chance of reaching 80° on Wednesday with a blend of clouds and sun. There is another First Alert for rain and storms Wednesday night into Thursday as a front moves through north Georgia.

First Alert Headlines (CBS46)

