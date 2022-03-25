Hillsong Atlanta pastor resigns as church’s co-founder faces allegations of misconduct

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s Hillsong Church is dealing with a major shake-up after Pastor Sam Collier announced Thursday he is stepping down.

Pastor Collier said his reasoning is no secret, referencing the flurry of scandals, articles, and allegations against Hillsong’s co-founder, Senior Pastor Brian Houston of Australia.

Pastor Houston has been accused in recent weeks of sexual misconduct towards women, some of who work with him. The allegations span back over a decade.

Hillsong is well known for its bevy of famous attendees, including U2′s Bono, Justin Bieber, Nick Jonas, and NBA star Kevin Durant.

Pastor Collier was appointed less than one-and-a-half years ago, Hillsong’s first and only black pastor. He posted his goodbyes on Instagram, stating that his final service would be this Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.