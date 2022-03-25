Advertisement

Man found shot to death along Baker Road in northwest Atlanta

Baker Road shooting investigation
Baker Road shooting investigation(CBS46/WGCL)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in northwest Atlanta that left a man dead.

Police were called to Baker Road at around 1:45 a.m. after reports of a person down came in. On scene, officers found multiple bullet casings on the ground and in the doorway of a residence the body of a 30-year-old man. The area was promptly closed off to traffic as investigators worked to gather evidence.

Details surrounding the shooting remain limited. CBS46 is at the scene and will bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

