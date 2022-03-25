Advertisement

Man wanted in connection to shooting death of 16-year-old turns himself in

Quinton Renard Smith
Quinton Renard Smith(WGCL)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Quinton Renard Smith turned himself in following a shooting that killed 16-year old Azaria Miller.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 20, authorities found Miller dead in a car riddled with bullets abandoned on North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. According to the deputies, Smith was allegedly involved in a gun sale when a dispute erupted and resulted in gunfire.

Smith was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He was transported to Henry County Jail.

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett says, “We are operating with limited disclosure at this time considering local law enforcement is still in the early stages of this investigation. But, it’s always tough dealing with these types of cases involving young people. We’re working feverishly and strategically to clean up our neighborhoods and keep this type of violence off of our streets .”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An Orlando woman said a boy asked to use her phone and then used Venmo to steal nearly $4,000.
‘This guy just stole $3K from me’ Decatur runners targeted in latest Venmo scam
Georgia Wine & Food Festival Contest
Come meet the CBS46 First Alert Weather Team!
The federal transportation mask mandate ends April 18, barring another extension.
Airline executives demand end to mask mandate
Invasive toxic worms invading metro Atlanta gardens