Man wanted in connection to shooting death of 16-year-old turns himself in

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Quinton Renard Smith turned himself in following a shooting that killed 16-year old Azaria Miller.

Around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 20, authorities found Miller dead in a car riddled with bullets abandoned on North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge. According to the deputies, Smith was allegedly involved in a gun sale when a dispute erupted and resulted in gunfire.

Smith was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He was transported to Henry County Jail.

Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett says, “We are operating with limited disclosure at this time considering local law enforcement is still in the early stages of this investigation. But, it’s always tough dealing with these types of cases involving young people. We’re working feverishly and strategically to clean up our neighborhoods and keep this type of violence off of our streets .”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.