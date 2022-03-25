Police: Man found dead near Atlanta roadway, investigation underway

ATLANTA (CBS46) – An investigation is underway after authorities found a body near an Atlanta roadway Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5:07 p.m., police responded to the area of 7th Street and Etheridge Drive in northwest Atlanta after receiving a person injured call. When officials arrived at the scene, they found a man dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Atlanta Police Department tells CBS46 News that the official cause and manner of death will be determined pending an autopsy.

