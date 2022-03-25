Advertisement

POSITIVELY GEORGIA: PUBLIX, Georgia River Network & Salute to Sisterhood

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This morning, we are highlighting some of the positive stories you may have missed this week in Positively Georgia.

On Thursday, 50 PUBLIX workers volunteered to clean up the West Atlanta Watershed Alliance. It was part of a company-wide week of service. 7,000 employees across 7 states are cleaning parks, zoos and walking trails this week to give back to their communities.

There’s a new tool to help you explore Georgia’s waterways.

The Georgia River Network launched a new app that will help you experience recreational activities on more than 30 of the state’s water trails.

Paddlers, boaters and fishers can use it to find and learn about river access points or areas of interest. Yu can download the app for free in the Apple and Google stores.

March is Women’s History Month. Thursday, Georgia Sen. Sonya Halpern of the 39th District hosted her “Salute to Sisterhood” luncheon.

The event at White Oak Kitchen in Atlanta honored women from around the state who make a huge impact in their community and respective fields. A total of 11 women were honored.

If you have a positive event happening in your community, let us know by sending an email with details to news@cbs46.com.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Georgia Wine & Food Festival Contest
Come meet the CBS46 First Alert Weather Team!
Georgia governor candidate Stacey Abrams was the keynote speaker for Big Bethel AME's annual...
Stacey Abrams attends ‘Social Action Sunday’ at Big Bethel AME Church
Local family hopes to surprise Down-syndrome man with birthday cards from community
Georgia family to surprise man with Down syndrome with birthday cards from community
Sleeping bags for homeless in Atlanta
POSITIVELY GEORGIA: Give the Gift of Warmth Project helps those in need