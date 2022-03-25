POSITIVELY GEORGIA: PUBLIX, Georgia River Network & Salute to Sisterhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - This morning, we are highlighting some of the positive stories you may have missed this week in Positively Georgia.

On Thursday, 50 PUBLIX workers volunteered to clean up the West Atlanta Watershed Alliance. It was part of a company-wide week of service. 7,000 employees across 7 states are cleaning parks, zoos and walking trails this week to give back to their communities.

There’s a new tool to help you explore Georgia’s waterways.

The Georgia River Network launched a new app that will help you experience recreational activities on more than 30 of the state’s water trails.

Paddlers, boaters and fishers can use it to find and learn about river access points or areas of interest. Yu can download the app for free in the Apple and Google stores.

March is Women’s History Month. Thursday, Georgia Sen. Sonya Halpern of the 39th District hosted her “Salute to Sisterhood” luncheon.

The event at White Oak Kitchen in Atlanta honored women from around the state who make a huge impact in their community and respective fields. A total of 11 women were honored.

