Sandy Springs PD looking for men who stole wallet, spent $11K at Best Buy

Surveillance photos of Best Buy thieves
Surveillance photos of Best Buy thieves(WGCL)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Sandy Springs police are looking for 2 males who broke into a car, stole a wallet, and then used the credit cards in the wallet to buy more than $11,000 in merchandise from Best Buy.

The police department posted photos of the suspected thieves on social media.

They are asking anyone who has any information about the crime to contact them at 770-551-2563 or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

