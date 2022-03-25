Spring Festivals in metro Atlanta | 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia is known for its festival. No matter the season, there are many festivals to enjoy. But spring is probably when there are more festivals than any other time of year and cherry blossoms are a big part of that. Here’s a list of some upcoming festivals in metro Atlanta:

International Cherry Blossom Festival

WHEN: March 18-27

WHERE: Carolyn Crayton Park, Macon

WHAT: Enjoy cherry blossoms while listening to live music. Enjoy free doughnuts, taste ice cream, ride midway amusement rides, hot air balloons and more.

Georgia Food + Wine Festival

March 25-27

Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center, Marietta

Culinary superstars, beverage experts, BBQ event, live music and more. Sunday is the budget-friendly, family-friendly day.

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

WHEN: March 26-27

WHERE: Blackburn Park, Ashford Dunwoody Road

WHAT: More than 100 local and regional artists, local eats and drinks, a Kid Zone, Pet World, classic car show, Cherry Blossom 5K benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and more.

Wing & Rock Fest

WHEN: March 26 & 27

WHERE: Etowah River Park, Canton

WHAT: 60+ types of wings from more than 20 restaurants and food trucks. Live music. Third largest chicken wing festival in the country.

Annual Cherry Blossom Festival

WHEN: March 26 & 27

WHERE: Georgia International Horse Park, Conyers

WHAT: There will be craft vendors, food, live music, demonstrations, children’s activities and more. Free admission with $8 parking.

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

WHEN: April 8-10

WHERE: Piedmont Park

WHAT: The spring festival attracts an average of 200,000 visitors. There will be art, music and family entertainment.

12th Annual Spring Festival on Ponce

WHEN: April 2-3

WHERE:

WHAT: More than 125 local/regional artists at Olmstead Linear Park. Children’s area, live music, local food and beveral concessions, including gourmet food trucks. This event will be very conservative, with sensitivity to the park and neighborhood. Best of all, its free to attend.

Roswell Mimosa Festival

WHEN: May 14

WHERE: Mimosa Hall & Gardens and Bulloch Hall

WHAT: Featuring mimosas, Blood Marys, brunch punch, beer, wine, food, live music and more. 21 and up event. No babies, no pets. Must buy tickets.

Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

WHEN: May 6-7

WHERE: Logan Farm Park, Acworth

WHAT: Friday night will feature a concert and infamous Lord of the Wings contest. Saturday features teams from around the southwest competing in professional and amateur divisions.

Atlanta’s R&B Soul Picnic

WHEN: 3 p.m. April 2

WHERE: Piedmont Park

WHAT: Food, music, wellness and healing vendors, games and more.

Georgia Strawberry Festival

WHEN: April 23

WHERE: Winston Street, Reynolds

WHAT: Fresh picked strawberries, food, children’s activities, pie eating contest, axe throwing, weenie dog race, fire truck pull, pony rides, live entertainment, photography contest and more.

Roswell Spring Arts and Craft Festival

WHEN: May 7-8

WHERE: Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill Street

WHAT: This festival is an art festival for Artists by Artists, letting the artist have a voice in the creation and operations of the festival. This event will feature approximately 125 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more! There will also be live music and gourmet food trucks.

Chastain Park Springs Arts & Craft Festival

WHEN: May 14-15

WHERE: Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta

WHAT: The 13th annual event will feature 200 displays of fine arts and crafts, folk art and outsider art. There will be a children’s area, local gourmet food, beverages and acoustic performances.

Georgia Craft Brewers Festival

WHEN: April 2

WHERE: Atlantic Station, Atlanta

WHAT: The festival will feature craft beer, live music and community gathering.

If there’s a festival that should be on this list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@cbs46.com.

