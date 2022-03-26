Annual Sweep the Hooch event held to help clean the Chattahoochee River

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dozens of volunteers braved the windy conditions to help clean the Chattahoochee River on Saturday.

It was the annual “Sweep the Hooch” event, held at Proctor Creek and Grove Park Recreation Center.

The event is a wide trash cleanup at several access points along the river.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens was there and tells us keeping the watershed clean is a priority for the city.

“This is our city’s water supply, it’s right here on the west side in the Grove Park neighborhood. So, we’re out here with neighbors, with city council members, with the corporate community, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper nonprofit, we’re all out here making sure that we clean up this area so people can enjoy it,” said Mayor Dickens.

Mayor Dickens says they expect to collect hundreds of bags of trash from the cleanup.

