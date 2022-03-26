Clayton County PD looking for missing 16-year-old mother, child

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Clayton County police are looking for a missing woman and her child, who were reported missing at around 12:30 a.m. March 26.

Police say they were called to a home on Falcon Crest Trail in Jonesboro and were told that 16-year-old Lakeria Goodwin left the residence with her 1-year-old child Isis Goodwin without permission.

Lakeria is 5-feet-6 inches and 235 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and yellow shirt. Isis was last seen wearing a gray pajama shirt and red pajama pants.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Lakeria Goodwin and Isis Goodwin is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

