Family of Indiana missing mother shares new details as search continues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s been one month since Ciera Locklair Breland was reported missing after visiting Georgia.

“It’s not easy. I’m finding myself picking up my phone to call her,” said Breland’s cousin Shelby Campbell.

Campbell said she and her cousin were best friends and talked just about every day. They grew up together in Georgia. As local, state and federal law enforcement agencies continue their investigation into the 31-year-old lawyer’s disappearance, Campbell is keeping herself busy and holding out hope she will get a call from her cousin.

“I understand that if she’s going to come back she would have done it. This has never in the history happened before,” she said, adding her cousin would never leave her five-month-old son.

Police in Carmel, Indiana, along with the Johns Creek Police Department, the GBI and FBI are investigating. Police named Ciera Breland’s husband, Xavier Breland, a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance. He reported her missing in Carmel, where they live, February 26, a few days after she was seen in Johns Creek where they were visiting family with their son and white labradoodle. The FBI said there is no evidence Ciera Breland ever returned home to Indiana after the trip to Georgia.

Campbell said problems started early on in the whirlwind romance between Ciera and Xaiver, who met on a dating app in 2020.

“The relationship from the very beginning was extremely rocky,” she said. “There was a lot of fighting, there was a lot of issues in terms of the fighting.”

Campbell said her cousin described erratic behavior displayed by Xavier Breland including calling the law firms where Ciera worked trying to get her fired and instances of him getting physical with her.

“She was scared, she was very concerned for her safety,” said Campbell. “I have messages where she was saying if anything happens to to me it’s him.”

Campbell shared with CBS46 text messages she exchanged with her cousin that she said she’s turned over to the police. They include past texts from Breland saying “Xavier is nuts. If anything happens to me then he is responsible. If I call and say it’s an emergency or I text it then call 911 in Carmel.”

“I’m really scared and idk what to do,” said another text message from August.

“I literally think Xavier might hurt me bad,” she wrote.

Campbell said, “I know she planned on leaving him, she told me multiple times she was trying to leave him, she was trying to make it to where he didn’t know.

“She had told me at one point that she was actually learning who he was and she had married somebody she had no idea who they actually were,” she added.

Xavier Breland is currently in the Coweta County Jail on unrelated charges. He was extradited from Indiana on charges related to a prior relationship. His history in that county includes charges of aggravated stalking.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 in the case. Anyone with tips can contact the Johns Creek Police Tip Line at 678-474-1610, the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.

