FIRST ALERT | Cold start on Sunday, cool and not as windy in the afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The wind that gusted over 40 mph on Saturday afternoon will diminish to 10-25 mph overnight. It will be clear with temps plummeting into the 30s by dawn on Sunday. After the unseasonably cold start, it will reach the upper 50s and low 60s Sunday afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies. The wind will stay between 10-25 mph on Sunday. Expect another chilly night Sunday before a warm-up next week.

Sunday Highs (CBS46)

Sunday wind gusts (CBS46)

Warmer early to midweek

The temperature will reach the mid to upper 60s on Monday with a blend of clouds and sun. It will get well into the 70s on Tuesday and may reach 80 on Wednesday as it stays rain-free through Wednesday afternoon.

We have a First Alert for rain and possible thunderstorms late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Right now, it looks like the timing will lead to rain for at least part of the Thursday morning commute. It should clear out in the afternoon with temperatures in the 70s on Thursday. It turns a bit cooler late in the workweek.

First Alert for rain early Thursday (CBS46)

Temperature Trend (CBS46)

