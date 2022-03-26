Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50, band says

(WMBF) - A member of one of rock’s biggest bands has died.

The Foo Fighters announced the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins late Friday. He was 50.

In a statement, the band said it was devastated by the “tragic and untimely loss” of Hawkins.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins had been a member of the Foo Fighters, led by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, since 1997. The band would go on to sell multiple platinum albums and produce hits such as “Everlong,” “Best of You” as well as Grammy winners “The Pretender” and Walk.”

No further details were immediately available.

