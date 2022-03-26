GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man was shot and is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Savannah.

Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. in the 400 block of W. Congress Street.

No officers were injured in the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the investigation of the incident.

Officials say two Savannah PD officers were working off-duty providing security at the Congress Street Social Club.

The officers were told a man was outside of Boomys Restaurant & Bar, located next door, holding a handgun.

The man was identified as 35-year-old Robert Gadson of Savannah.

Officials say Gadson had gotten into an argument with a Boomys bouncer, and pulled out a handgun.

Gadson then pointed his gun toward officers. An exchange in gunfire resulted in Gadson being shot. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

This is the 33rd officer involved shooting the GBI has investigated in 2022.

