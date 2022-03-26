Man dead in Canton after police respond to unknown trouble call

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Canton Police Department say a man is dead after they responded to an unknown trouble call around 1:28 a.m. in the 400 block of Parkbrook Way in Canton.

Police say the man was armed with a gun and shots were fired. However, they have not yet said who shot the man or why.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate, which is standard procedure when a police department is involved in a shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

