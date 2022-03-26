Man found dead in burning home in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man is dead after a late-night house fire on Hayes Drive in Auburn, according to the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

Firefighters were initially dispatched for a burn violation but found a house on fire when they arrived.

As they worked to advance a hose line through the garage, they found the man on the floor.

The man was already dead, according to the fire department.

The house was heavily damaged, including a partial collapse of the second floor.

The fire department believes the fire was accidental, but the exact cause has yet to be determined.

No other information was released about the victim.

