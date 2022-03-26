Advertisement

Man shot to death near Clifton Street, Memorial Drive Friday night

Crime scene tape over police lights.
Crime scene tape over police lights.(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 | MGN)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night in the 200 block of Clifton Street SE near Memorial Drive SE.

Police say they responded to a person shot call at around 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot. Police believe that the shooter entered the location wearing a face mask and gloves and then shot the victim

At this time, it is unknown why the man was shot and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

