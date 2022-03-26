Advertisement

Mattie’s Call: East Point Police searching for missing teen

Derrick Slaughter
Derrick Slaughter(East Point Police Department)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) - The East Point Police Department has issued a Mattie’s Call for 16-year-old Derrick Slaughter.

Police say Slaughter was last seen on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. He is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet 1 inch tall.

EPPD says Slaughter is mentally challenged and has the tattoo “LLR” on his arm. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a design on the front and blue sweat pants.

Slaughter is from the west side of East Point but was recently seen on Fairburn Road in Atlanta before running away.

Anyone with information on Slaughter’s whereabouts is asked to email policedepartment@eastpointcity.org or call 404-765-1142.

