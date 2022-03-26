Search underway for bank robbery suspect in Henry County

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a bank was robbed Saturday morning in Stockbridge.

Police responded to the 3600 block of Highway 138 SE around 9:25 a.m. for a reported bank robbery.

The Clayton County Police Department says when officers arrived, they were advised that a Black male who is approximately 5′08″- 5′09″ in height wearing a black shirt, black pants, brown jacket, sunglasses, and a black mask, handed the teller a note notifying her that he was robbing the bank. He lifted his shirt to display a firearm he had tucked in his waistband and then handed her a withdrawal slip with $50,000 written on it. The teller handed the male cash from her drawer and before leaving he demanded that she give him back the note.

Police say the man calmly left the bank and it is unknown how he left the premises. The bank does not have outside cameras.

The amount of money stolen is unknown at this time.

The FBI is also investigating.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.