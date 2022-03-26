WATCH LIVE: Former President Trump returns to Ga. for rally ahead of primary

COMMERCE, Ga. (CBS46) - Former President Donald Trump is returning to Georgia Saturday for a rally ahead of the state’s May 24 primary.

In Trump’s push to fundamentally reshape the Republican Party, he’s hosting what he calls a “Save America” rally around 8 p.m. at the Banks County Dragway in Commerce with governor and Senate candidates Herschel Walker, David Perdue, Vernon Jones, as well as other Republicans he’s backed ahead of the state’s May 24 primary.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend.

WATCH LIVE:

RELATED STORY: Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.