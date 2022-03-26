Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Former President Trump returns to Ga. for rally ahead of primary

Former President Donald Trump returns to Georgia Saturday for a rally ahead of the state’s May...
Former President Donald Trump returns to Georgia Saturday for a rally ahead of the state’s May 24 primary.(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COMMERCE, Ga. (CBS46) - Former President Donald Trump is returning to Georgia Saturday for a rally ahead of the state’s May 24 primary.

In Trump’s push to fundamentally reshape the Republican Party, he’s hosting what he calls a “Save America” rally around 8 p.m. at the Banks County Dragway in Commerce with governor and Senate candidates Herschel Walker, David Perdue, Vernon Jones, as well as other Republicans he’s backed ahead of the state’s May 24 primary.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend.

