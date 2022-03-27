Advertisement

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office looking for known sex offender

John Allen Bennett
John Allen Bennett(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 37-year-old John Allen Bennett, who has active warrants for child molestation and being an absconded sex offender.

Bennett is 5-feet-8-inches tall and approximately 185 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last known to be driving a 1995 green Ford Ranger with Georgia tag RNW1445. He is believed to be traveling from Valdosta to the north Florida area.

Anyone with information should call the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office at 770-928-0239.

