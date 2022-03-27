Advertisement

Clayton County PD investigating after body found floating in water

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RIVERDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway in Clayton County after a body was found Saturday morning.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers received a phone call from a citizen reporting that they saw a suspicious incident off Garden Walk Boulevard at Upper Riverdale Road around 10:45 a.m. When officers arrived they discovered a body in the water.

CCPD’s Dive Team was called out to recovery the body. The cause of death is unknown at this time and the victim is unidentified.

The investigation continues.

