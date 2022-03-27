FIRST ALERT | A warming trend to begin the week, ahead of our next storm chance!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cool, breezy, stunning Sunday weather lingers into the evening across the Atlanta Metro and North Georgia. As of 2 p.m., temperatures range from the lower 50s in Blairsville to mid-60s in La Grange. Temperatures cool back into the lower 50s, pretty quickly, across the Atlanta Metro this evening.

Have evening plans? Grab a jacket! The light breeze will make it feel even chillier.

Monday begins chilly, with temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to mid-40s in most spots; coolest outside of the Perimeter, well north of Atlanta. Grab a jacket or coat before you leave the house in the morning. A warming trend begins Monday afternoon!

Much warmer weather heading into mid-week...

Winds turn southerly and southwesterly ahead of our next storm system. The change in wind direction will help boost temperatures heading into mid-week. So far this year, Hartsfield-Jackson’s warmest temperature has been 80°; reached March 3rd and 6th. Many communities will peak in the mid-70s to mid-80s Tuesday and/or Wednesday afternoons. It’ll be warmest south of the Atlanta Metro.

Our next chance of widespread rain, storms arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday...

Thursday’s forecast has a first alert; chance of widespread rain and a few strong storms. A potent storm system impacts the south this week. Scattered severe weather is likely across the Southern Plains Tuesday, followed by a more significant severe weather outbreak across the Mid-South Wednesday. Locally, ingredients will not be as supportive for severe weather Wednesday night, into Thursday morning. However, a few strong or severe storms can’t be ruled out; especially west of the I-75/85 corridor.

